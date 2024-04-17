UAE: Why motorists’ rain-related insurance claims could be rejected

KT Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

UAE motorists’ insurance claims from rain-related damages could be rejected due to multiple reasons.

Insurance industry executives said that UAE car owners’ insurance claims during rains could be denied if vehicle wipers were found damaged and also for parking and driving in submerged waters.

Moin ur Rehman, executive director of Unitrust Insurance Broker, said motorists have the right to file insurance claims for cars and bikes, but under certain conditions.

“If the car was parked in the parking lot and it got flooded after the heavy rains, and the vehicle owner towed it away to the garage for maintenance, then the maintenance will be covered by the insurance. But if the owner parked it in the waterlogged or partially submerged area and tried to turn on the engine, but the engine was damaged, then the insurance firm could reject the claim,” said Moin ur Rehman.

The UAE saw one of the heaviest rainfalls on Tuesday when roads, parking lots and wadis were flooded with water. Authorities issued a red alert nationwide after heavy rains and thunderstorms. The rains are expected to continue till Wednesday morning. Therefore, authorities extended remote work and distance learning on Wednesday also.

In addition, if motorists intentionally drive on a flooded road in rain, even then insurance company could reject the claim, he added.

“So be careful when driving in waterlogged areas. I suggest people go through terms and conditions when buying car insurance to ensure it covers floods and natural calamities. Sometimes, insurers exclude these clauses and do not entertain the claim,” said executive director of Unitrust Insurance Broker.

However, it is important to note that this applies to comprehensive insurance plans rather than third-party motor insurance.

To guide motorists not to get stuck in water ponds, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai advised people to use metro and avoid personal vehicles.

Avinash Babur, CEO of insurancemarket.ae, has said that skipping on essential services such as roadside assistance and specific covers that protect against natural calamities, rains, floods, etc., can lead to situations where individuals assume they are covered for certain damages but they are not.

“In fact, some clients think a third-party liability (TPL) cover would often be sufficient but due to such instances it is always recommended to have a comprehensive cover,” he added.

