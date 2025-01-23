UAE: Why 7 out of 10 residents believe in lifelong learning

A vast majority of people in the UAE view lifelong learning as a key to be prepared and enthusiastic for the future, according to the findings of a new study.

Commissioned by the Institute for Future Readiness, a UAE-based organisation focused on empowering youth and professionals, the study looked into people's views towards continuous learning and skill development.

According to the survey, 7 out of 10 — or 71 per cent — of individuals in the country believe in the importance of continuous learning for future-readiness.

Khaleej Times reached out to residents and industry experts to understand more about the findings.

American expat in Dubai Natalia Miranda believes the tools available today has made learning more accessible than ever.

“Platforms like Coursera offer free courses, and you can even learn from your phone. It's easier than committing to a traditional course with fees, workbooks, and strict schedules. I've taken LinkedIn and Coursera courses on topics like digital marketing, wellness, sustainability, and graphic design, and try to apply what I learned. Some courses, like MIT’s study skills are really good and I see if I can apply it to my life or to my kids’. I believe that online courses, not just formal certifications, can greatly benefit individuals,” said Miranda.

For 21-year-old student Amir Khalil, it is not just about keeping up but also about embracing change and finding excitement in growth.

“I truly believe in the power of lifelong learning. Upskilling can be as simple as picking up a new course, attending workshops, or even just learning from those around us. The key is staying curious and open to new experiences. Whether it's mastering a new software, learning a new language, or developing emotional intelligence, every small step helps us stay relevant. By making learning a daily habit, we not only prepare for the future, but we also become more adaptable, confident, and ready to seize opportunities as they come.”

What are the key skills for future-readiness?

The survey delved deeper into the specific areas that respondents consider crucial for future preparedness. Leadership and technology skills tied in first place, with 63 per cent of respondents highlighting their importance, followed by human skills such as listening, empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, and motivation at 60 per cent. Nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset was emphasised by 42 per cent.

Hiring specialists emphasised that as we navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world, the skills needed to become and stay future-ready are no longer optional but "essential".

Selina Neri, CEO, Dean and Co-Founder of The Institute for Future Readiness, said, “While participants in the study are optimistic about the future, they are equally worried about how to stay relevant and continuously update their skills. Addressing these concerns requires viewing future readiness as a multi-dimensional framework,” one that encompasses a lifelong commitment to developing competencies, experiences, drivers, and preferences, all aligned with the critical priorities of the future.

Aws Ismail General Manager, Marc Ellis, Dubai, who has been into recruitment and staffing for several years, stressed that he has been witnessing people actively picking up new skills, earning certifications, and even switching careers to keep up with the fast-changing job market.

“I believe that Technology has really pushed this even further. With AI, automation, and new tools changing how we work, and how companies are operating, staying on top of things isn’t just nice to have, it is now a must. We have seen this with our training academy which for the past couple of years has seen a significant amount of interest in technology courses, with even large corporations opting to train their teams with new skills like robotic process automation and artificial intelligence,” he said.