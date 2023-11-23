UAE: Where to watch fireworks for National Day holiday

'This conflict is not compartmentalised and contained in Gaza Strip, and it threatens to unleash forces that destabilise all of us,' said Lana Nusseibeh
With all the celebrations and shows scheduled for the 52nd UAE National Day, the first weekend of December is certainly a good time to plan a day out with family and friends.
Flags will be fluttering across the country, a spectacular show will be taking over Expo City Dubai, and by evening, the sky will light up in UAE colours.
Fireworks shows are lined up in a number of landmarks and leisure spots. Here's where you can catch them:
Yas Island
Yas Island visitors — who will be treated to star-studded live performances during the day — can expect a dazzling show by night.
On December 2, head to the waterfront's promenade at 9pm and watch the fireworks paint the sky over Arabian Gulf.
Al Maryah Island
This popular business and lifestyle destination will be celebrating the spirit of the Union with an awe-inspiring firework display and water show.
Don't miss it at The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s Promenade, from December 2 to 3 at 9pm.
Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba
Special activities will be rolled out as part of Abu Dhabi's landmark heritage festival from December 2 to 3. Enjoy live performances, shows for children, and numerous activities and surprises. The Emirates Fountain will also be decorated in UAE colours.
Fireworks and drones will be captivating the festival-goers at night.
Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental
Preparations are in full swing at Abu Dhabi's iconic five-star hotel as it is set to put on a grand show for the UAE National Day weekend.
Emirates Palace's celebrations will start as early November 27, and one of the highlights is certainly the pyrotechnics and light show — which is scheduled at 9pm on December 2.
It will be visible to both hotel guests and the public.
Global Village
The well-loved festival park in Dubai has put together an entertainment list packed with cultural performances and themed activities from December 1 to 3.
Crowds love Global Village's fireworls shows every Friday and Saturday at 9pm. So, if you're heading there on December 1 and 2, you are sure to catch the spectacle.
Other landmarks
A number of other popular places in Dubai have been known to celebrate UAE National Day with fireworks every year — from Bluewaters to Dubai Festival City, Al Seef, and The Beach on JBR. Plans for this year are yet to be announced.
National Day events and festivities began in the emirate on November and will run all the way until December 3.
The main event and opening is set to be at Sharjah National Park from November 28 to December 3. It will feature theatrical shows, workshops, interactive competitions, and more. Celebrations are also lined up in Al Dhaid, Khor Fakkan, Al Bataeh region, Kalba, Heritage Village.
Al Mudam region will be putting on a fireworks show as part of its events.
