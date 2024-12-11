UAE: WhatsApp, Facebook down? Thousands of users report outage

Thousands of users are reporting issues with several social media and messaging platforms across the UAE on Wednesday.

Users are facing problems in sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp, along with posts loading on Facebook and Instagram.

Many users are also reporting concerns with posts loading on Facebook and Instagram.

As of 10.15pm on Wednesday, more than 1,000 users have reported issues with Instagram and Facebook on Downdetector.ae.

Reuters reported that Meta's Facebook was down for more than 50,000 users worldwide, while Instagram was down for more than 23,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.