UAE welcomes World Court's decision to protect Palestinians in Gaza Strip, halt Israeli violations

Photo: AP

Published: Sat 27 Jan 2024, 8:06 AM Last updated: Sat 27 Jan 2024, 8:12 AM

The UAE welcomed the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) preliminary rulings on the Gaza Strip that demands to take provisional measures to protect the lives of civilians in Gaza, and to stop any statements or practices, along with direct punishment and public incitement to commit genocide against the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised in a statement that the UAE welcomes the decision of the ICJ, which aims to halt Israeli violations, and provide protection for the Palestinians.

The Ministry stressed that the UAE appreciates the efforts of South Africa, and reaffirms the importance of providing protection for civilians, and ensuring the entry and delivery of humanitarian and relief aid urgently, sustainably and without impediment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority also urged to avoid further loss of life, and prevent fueling the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory. Furthermore, it reiterated the importance of achieving the two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state.

ALSO READ: