UAE welcomes UN's resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 7:10 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 7:24 AM

The UAE has strongly welcomed the UN Security Council’s adoption of a resolution that demands for the first time “an immediate ceasefire” in the occupied Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan, and expressed hope that the resolution and its adherence would lead to a permanent ceasefire.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its aspiration that the resolution will lead towards ending the crisis and preventing further suffering for the brotherly Palestinian people, and will facilitate the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of relief and humanitarian aid, particularly to the most vulnerable, as well as the release of all hostages.

The UAE stressed the importance of returning to negotiations to achieve the two-state solution to establish an independent Palestinian state, affirming that the UAE will continue working alongside partners to intensify efforts aimed at alleviating the humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

