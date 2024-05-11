UAE welcomes UN vote that supports granting Palestine full membership

Published: Sat 11 May 2024, 9:08 PM

The UAE has welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's vote to support granting full membership to the State of Palestine. This is seen as a significant step towards peace and achieving a two-state solution.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that the UAE is steadfast in its commitment to reinforcing peace and justice, safeguarding the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and establishing an independent sovereign Palestinian State, in accordance with UN resolutions and the relevant agreements which aim to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The UAE had presented the resolution determining that the State of Palestine is qualified for full membership in the UN during an Emergency Special Session of the UNGA, in its capacity as chair of the Arab Group for the month of May.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's consistent call on the international community to intensify all regional and international efforts to achieve peace and the two-State solution.

