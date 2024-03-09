UAE welcomes UN resolution calling for ceasefire in Sudan

Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 10:47 PM

The UAE has welcomed the UN Security Council resolution which called for a ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan, in light of the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed hope that this step would lead towards ending the crisis between the Sudanese parties, preventing further suffering of the Sudanese people, and facilitating the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid to the affected areas, especially for the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly and women.

The ministry underscored its steadfast support for all endeavours working towards de-escalation, achieving a ceasefire, and initiating political dialogue, that facilitates the restoration of peace, safety and security and fulfils the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for stability and prosperity.

On Friday, the Security Council adopted a British-drafted resolution for a cessation of hostilities in Ramadan with 14 votes in favour, while Russia abstained.

War erupted in Sudan on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary forces, RSF. The UN says nearly 25 million people — half Sudan's population — need aid, some 8 million have fled their homes and hunger is rising. Washington says the warring parties have committed war crimes.

