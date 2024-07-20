UAE welcomes ICJ's announcement on Israeli policies violating international legitimacy

Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards
The United Arab Emirates welcomed the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that regards Israeli policies including the expansion of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as a violation of international law.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE's rejection of all measures aimed at altering the historical and legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and all practices in contravention of resolutions on international legitimacy, which threaten further escalation and instability in the region, and impede endeavours to achieve peace and stability.
The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
