UAE welcomes ceasefire between Rwanda and the DR Congo

The Minister of State commended the endeavours of the Republic of Angola and the African Union that led to securing this agreement

By Wam

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 3:27 PM

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the ceasefire announcement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, in North Kivu region, east of the DR Congo.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, affirmed the deep-rooted historic ties between the UAE and the African continent, and commended the endeavours of the Republic of Angola and the African Union that led to securing this agreement, emphasising the importance of this step in establishing security, stability and prosperity in the region.


Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan highlighted the necessity of adhering to a permanent ceasefire to benefit both sides, reaffirming the importance of committing to a diplomatic solution through dialogue, to build bridges of trust and secure a sustainable peace to achieve the aspirations for stability and prosperity of both African countries and their peoples.

