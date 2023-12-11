UAE weight loss challenge: Win up to Dh300 per kilo lost, staycations, holiday packages

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 2:29 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 2:33 PM

Residents have the chance to win big by simply losing weight as Ras Al Khaimah brings back its 4th edition of the RAK Biggest Weight Loser Challenge 2024 (RBWLC 24).

The 12-week initiative will kick off on December 16 and go on until March 4th, which marks World Obesity Day. An award ceremony will take place on December 6.

The challenge has four categories — physical, virtual, corporate and school children and staff. The fourth category is newly introduced, encouraging teams to join the challenge, fostering healthy competition among schools.

Cash prizes will be awarded to participants category-wise. Top three winners in the physical category will be given Dh300, Dh200 and Dh100 per kilogram of weight loss. This includes both male and female participants.

With the virtual category, participants have the chance to win enticing rewards, including complimentary staycations, health and holiday packages, dining vouchers, gym memberships, and more.

Special recognition and prizes are also reserved for individuals achieving the highest percentage of weight loss in both the physical and virtual categories. Corporate and school teams wining the maximum amount of weight collectively will be the winners in their categories.

Weigh-ins for the physical category are scheduled for 16th and 17th December, 2023, at RAK Hospital. Virtual participants on the other hand can weigh in at their local clinic, whereas corporate teams and schools can register as teams.

For registrations and more information about the challenge, visit: www.rakweightlosschallenge.com

