UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for wind, rough seas

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 7:13 AM Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 7:14 AM

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for wind and rough seas until 05.00 Tuesday.

The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather in general and a slight decrease in temperature on Sunday (May 19).

The met noted that the coast, especially the northern area, will be humid by night and Monday morning.

The weather department noted temperature will reach up to 36ºC and 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.

The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate.