UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for wind, rough seas

For most, these marketing calls are nothing but annoying distractions — for some, however, it's a job
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for wind and rough seas until 05.00 Tuesday.
The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather in general and a slight decrease in temperature on Sunday (May 19).
The met noted that the coast, especially the northern area, will be humid by night and Monday morning.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The weather department noted temperature will reach up to 36ºC and 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.
The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate.
ALSO READ:
For most, these marketing calls are nothing but annoying distractions — for some, however, it's a job
The adjustment applies to a section of the road extending from Ras Al Khor Road to Sharjah in both directions
Some will go on cruise and take a trip abroad, while others will stay home and pick up new skills
Most residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather
Called 'SafeSeat', the product will likely be launched by year-end
In a short, heartfelt video, Dr Welch expressed his deep affection for the UAE, particularly Abu Dhabi
Dubai's Crown Prince wished joy and thanked the club in a post on X on Friday
The quake struck at 9.57pm UAE time, at a depth of 5km