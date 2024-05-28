UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rough seas; dusty conditions expected today

The attack triggered a massive blaze killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city, leaving dozens injured, most of them children and women
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for wind and rough seas today until 06.00am on Wednesday, May 29.
The UAE can expect a fair weather in general, and dusty conditions at times on Tuesday, May 28.
There will be a decrease in temperatures today. However, it will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Yesterday, the met recorded the highest temperature in the country, reaching up to 48.5ºC in Al Ain. Today, the temperature will reach up to 45ºC, a slight decrease from yesterday's 48ºC.
The weather department noted that the temperature will reach up to 38ºC and 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause dust and sand to blow over the country.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
