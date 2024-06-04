UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; temperatures to reach 47ºC

An autopsy conducted by a local vet clinic revealed severe internal haemorrhage, likely caused by rat poison
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for fog on Tuesday (June 4).
The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30am today.
In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility due to the foggy conditions. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Generally, the UAE can expect a fair weather on Tuesday (June 4).
The weather department noted that low clouds will appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon over the mountains, with an increase in temperature.
Temperature in internal areas will reach up to 47ºC. In Al Quaa, the temperature will reach up to 46ºC, with the humidity reaching up to 65 per cent.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Temperature will reach up to 40ºC and 36ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will blow in the country.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
An autopsy conducted by a local vet clinic revealed severe internal haemorrhage, likely caused by rat poison
The public beaches will remain partially closed while being developed in a project that is expected to take 18 months to complete
The blaze was quickly controlled, and no injuries reported
The government authority announced the operating hours on social media platform X
May has been a particularly bad month for the country, with temperature in capital Delhi and nearby state of Rajasthan reaching 50ºC
The Met department on Sunday night issued a yellow alert for fog
Some residents resort to buying extra fans and coolers as maintenance teams work on resolving issues
Motorists should be on the alert as this dedicated lane does not have the distinctive bright red markings others do