UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rainfall, temperatures to dip to 9°C

KT File Photo

The day will be fair to partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal, northern and eastern areas on Saturday, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-30kmph reaching 40kmph. There is a chance of rainfall, the authority added.

Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi, 17°C in Dubai, and 9ºC in internal areas like Al Quaa.