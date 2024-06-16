UAE weather: Temperatures to reach 49ºC; dusty, sandy conditions expected today

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 7:28 AM

The weather in UAE on Sunday, June 16, is expected to be fair in general to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

During the daytime, it will be sandy and dusty across the country due to the light to moderate winds expected to blow in the country.

While the winds are freshening at times, the weather will be hot, with temperature reaching up to 49ºC in internal areas.

Low clouds will appear over the East coast by Monday morning, and there is a chance of rain in the afternoon brought about by convective clouds.