UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Today will be mostly sunny in the country, with temperatures expected to hit 48 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 41 degrees Celsius in Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 7:13 AM

Red and yellow alerts have been raised in parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi this morning due to fog, according to an advisory from the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Thursday.

Residents, particularly motorists, are urged to take caution as foggy conditions are likely to affect visibility on some roads until 9am today.

Fog was reported as early as 6.16am in Dubai, particularly over Al Maktoum International Airport, Expo City, and Al Minhad. In Abu Dhabi, it was detected over Seih Shuaib, Al Ajban. Arjan, Sweihan, Al Faya Bridge - Al Wathba road, and Razeen.

Here are some of the areas where visibility may be impacted due to fog:

The NCM expects Thursday's weather to be mostly sunny, with temperatures expected to hit 48 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 41 degrees Celsius in Dubai.

The Met Department forecasts low clouds to appear over the eastern coast. It added that it will be humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.

There will be light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times during the daytime causing blowing dust during the daytime westward, with a speed of 15–25 reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

