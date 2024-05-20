UAE weather: temperatures expected to drop; humid conditions in some areas

Most residents can experience a fair to partly cloudy day today
The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather in general, and a slight decrease in temperature on Monday (May 20).
The met noted that the coastal and internal areas will be humid by night and Tuesday morning. The residents in the area can also expect some chance of fog or mist.
The weather department noted temperature will reach up to 36ºC and 37ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.
The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to slight, while the Oman Sea will be slight.
