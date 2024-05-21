UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog, speed limit reduced due to poor visibility

Office number 308 in Al Jawhara building, currently occupied by BlueChip Financing Broker, was home to the now-defunct Acme four years ago
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Tuesday morning.
The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 8.30 in the morning.
In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Generally, the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Tuesday, with a gradual increase in temperatures.
Temperature will reach up to 37ºC and 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds are expected to blow in the country.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
