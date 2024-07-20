UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog, drop in visibility

Scammers can also use verification tactics to make the other person on the line believe it was a legitimate call
A red alert has been issued for fog with a drop in horizontal visibility, which may reduce even further at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The red alert is active from 6.15am to 8.30am today, July 20.
Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution during the reduced visibility, and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The NCM also issued a yellow alert from 4.30am to 8.30am today for some parts, for a chance of fog formation with a drop in horizontal visibility, which may decrease even further at times.
The weather is forecasted to be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. Some convective clouds may form towards the east by afternoon, according to the weather department.
Temperatures will range between in 31℃ and 42℃ in Abu Dhabi and between 32℃ and 41℃ in Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Scammers can also use verification tactics to make the other person on the line believe it was a legitimate call
This was one of the meetings that galvanised the countries' bilateral relations and bolstered the cooperation and economic ties between the two sides
The main jobs were diving, fishing, and guarding and most citizens focused on food and shelter
The authority offered its 'warmest and sincere condolences to the family of the deceased' lieutenant
The programme is part of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, announced in March of this year by the country's president
Much like government agencies, many private companies are also beginning to hiring PODs for their unique perspective and problem-solving skills
The trial is looking into how different communities, like those living in villas and residential buildings are creating different types of waste