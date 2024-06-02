UAE weather: Red alert issued due to fog; hazy conditions expected today

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 7:18 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Sunday morning (June 2).

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30 in the morning.

In a social media post, Abu Dhabi Police cautioned motorists against poor visibility on internal and external roads in the emirate. The authorities advised motorists to reduce speed and follow safety traffic guidelines.

The met has issued a red alert for heavy fog since Wednesday (May 29), and the foggy conditions are expected to continue until today.

Generally, the UAE can expect a fair weather today, which may get hazy at times. Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, and the temperatures in the area will decrease.

However, in spite of the decrease in the temperature,it will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, especially the northern areas.