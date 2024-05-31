UAE weather: Red alert issued as foggy conditions continue; temperatures to rise

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 7:14 AM Last updated: Fri 31 May 2024, 7:19 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Friday morning (May 31).

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30 in the morning.

In a social media post, Dubai Police cautioned motorists against poor visibility on internal and external roads in the emirate. The authorities advised motorists to reduce speed and follow safety traffic guidelines.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE can expect a generally fair weather today, with an increase in temperature.

It will be humid by Friday night and Saturday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.

The weather department noted that temperature will reach up to 44ºC and 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.