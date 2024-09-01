UAE weather: Rains to hit some areas; yellow alert issued for winds, dust

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 7:25 AM Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 8:33 AM

There is a probability of rainfall in some parts of the UAE on Sunday, September 1, according to the The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to the met, there is a chance of rainfall in the eastern and southern regions due to the appearance of clouds. Likewise, the met had forecast the rainy conditions in the said areas due to cloud movement from the Arabian Sea, brought about by the tropical storm.

The weather department on Saturday said the tropical storm will keep moving in the Arabian Sea, gradually weakening starting Sunday afternoon. The storm is expected to be downgraded into a tropical depression today.

Photo: X/NCM

The met also issued a yellow alert for dust brought about by fresh winds. Residents are alerted against a reduction in the horizontal visibility to less than 3000 metres at times over some internal areas from 9am until 9pm today.

The met also issued a yellow alert due to to fresh winds and rough sea, lasting until 1pm today.

Photo: X/NCM

While it may rain in some areas today, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy in general.