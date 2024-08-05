Screengrab: Storm Centre video

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 7:23 AM Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 9:46 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert on Monday, August 5, as rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction continue.

The weather department noted that Arabian Gulf, especially westward, will experience rough seas with waves reaching 6 feet at times. The warning, issued at 1am and lasting until 6pm today, advises caution for those engaging in outdoor activities.

The weather department issued the same alert on Saturday and Sunday.

Photo: X/ NCM

Earlier this morning, light rains have been pouring in some areas of Fujairah and Khor Fakkan. The National Centre of Meteorology alerted resident of light rains over scattered areas of the Eastern coast on Monday.

Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in various parts of the country.

Watch the videos below, as shared by Storm Centre: