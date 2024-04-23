UAE weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, chance of rain

Principals advise advanced school runs, alternate routes, and carpooling amid waterlogging
Weather in the UAE on Tuesday (April 23) is expected to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas with a chance of rainfall, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
It is likely to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
The maximum temperature is projected to touch 42ºC in internal areas and dip to a minimum of 13ºC in mountainous regions.
In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the maximum temperature could rise up to 41ºC and 39ºC, respectively, while minimum is expected to be 24ºC and 29ºC, respectively.
The NCM has also projected light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing of dust. The wind speed is likely to be 15-20km/hour with gusts even reaching up to 40km/hour.
The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
