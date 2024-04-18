UAE weather: Partly cloudy conditions, temperature to rise

Children enjoy the rain in Sharjah on Tuesday. Photo: Shihab

Severe weather conditions have likely abated in the country with the National Centre of Meteorology forecasting Thursday to be fair to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times towards the north. There is likely to be a gradual increase in temperature.

The NCM further said it could be humid by night and Friday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea.

The maximum temperature of the day could touch 33 degrees in internal areas.

On Wednesday evening, UAE authorities announced the "end of weather fluctuations". The statement came as the country faced the worst rainstorm in recent years.

Incessant rain, inundated homes, roads, malls and major infrastructure like airports and hospitals throughout Tuesday, leaving residents across the country stranded.

