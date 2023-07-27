UAE weather: Partly cloudy and dusty day ahead

Central Bank survey results showed growth in demand for personal loans was registered across all categories
The weather is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times on Thursday, as expected by the National Center of Meteorology.
Low clouds are said to appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds in the afternoon in the east, and humidity at night.
The NMC additionally forecasted the possibility of fog or light mist forms on Friday morning in western regions, with light winds, which could get brisk at times causing dust during the day.
The wind movement is clarified to be southeasterly to northeasterly, blowing at a speed of 10-25, reaching 40 kilometre per hour.
The highest temperature in Dubai is expected to be 44ºC. Abu Dhabi's Mezaira and Al Quaa regions will reach 45ºC in a highest.
