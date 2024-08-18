UAE weather: Light rains hit some parts of country; yellow alert issued for dust, wind

Some motorists say that it is better to pay tolls to save time once in a while, whereas others feel the new gates will help improve traffic conditions
Light rains and heavy drizzles hit some parts of the UAE. Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in the country's eastern coast.
Meanwhile, two yellow alerts have been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Sunday, August 18. The weather department issued a yellow alert for fresh to strong winds at times reaching 50kmph causing blowing dust and sand.
The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility which may drop to less then 3000 metres at times over internal areas, until 5pm today.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The yellow alert for fresh winds reaching 40kmph and rough sea in Oman sea with wave reaching six feet at times over Arabian Gulf, is issued from 12.15 until 12.15pm today.
A yellow alert for fresh wind reaching 40kmph and rough sea in Oman Sea with wave reaching six feet offshore was also issued at 1pm on Saturday and will last until 1pm today.
Most residents in the UAE can expect a generally fair and partly cloudy day today. It could get cloudy at times over the eastern coast, with the appearance of clouds over the eastern and southern areas by afternoon.
The appearance of low clouds could bring about rains. Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in the country's eastern coast this morning.
Watch the videos below, as shared by Storm Centre:
Residents can expect humid conditions by night which will continue until Monday morning over some western areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times are expected to blow in the country causing dust and sand, especially in the northern and eastern areas.
The sea will be moderate and may become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf. Meanwhile, Oman sea will be rough to moderate.
ALSO READ:
Some motorists say that it is better to pay tolls to save time once in a while, whereas others feel the new gates will help improve traffic conditions
Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund expressed his appreciation for the generous gesture by Sheikh Mohamed
Among last week's lucky winners were an architect, a retired ADNOC employee, a driver, and a media specialist
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has provided over 13,000 tents and the number of food parcels distributed has exceeded 300,000, since the evacuation began
The new regulations, announced in early June, are set to take effect starting from August 27
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust
Solution lies in implementing stricter regulations involving the police, community developers and residents as well, said many riders
The 19-year-old from GEMS The Westminster School — Dubai scored three A* A-levels in mathematics, chemistry, and biology