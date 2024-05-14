UAE weather: Light rain may hit some areas this afternoon

This programme will provide customised services and extra benefits to young couples about to tie the knot
Residents in the country's eastern areas may see some rain showers this afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Most parts of the UAE, however, will experience a fair to partly cloudy day that may turn dusty at times.
Winds can be light to moderate in general, but they may reach 35kmph, causing dusty conditions.
Temperature will reach up to 42ºC and 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
