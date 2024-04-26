UAE weather: Fog in some areas, fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 7:26 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 7:29 AM

Expect a fair to partly cloudy day in general across the UAE on Friday, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has said. Clouds will likely appear eastward and may become convective by afternoon.

The weather body further said it will be humid by night and Saturday morning.

NCM has alerted about fog formation in some areas with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some western coastal and internal areas from 04:45 am until 09:00 am today. These are the areas affected by fog:

Expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times, at a speed of 10-20 km.hour, reaching up to 30km/hr at times.

Temperature will likely touch a maximum of 37ºC in internal areas and 13ºC in the mountainous regions.

Mercury will reach up to 36ºC and 33ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Police has asked motorists to be cautious owing to low horizontal visibility following the formation of fog in some areas and called on them to adhere to the variable speed shown on the signs and electronic directional boards.

