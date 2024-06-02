UAE weather: Fog alert issued, visibility to be affected

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 11:26 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 11:27 PM

There is a chance of fog and mist formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility in the UAE past midnight, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in a warning issued late on Sunday said.

The Met department said the visibility could drop even further over some northern coastal and internal areas from 12:30 am to 08:30 am on Monday.

The alert was posted on X.