UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; temperatures to rise

Most UAE residents can expect a fair day that could get partly cloudy at times on Sunday, August 11, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
According to the weather department, low clouds will appear over the east coast with a probability of some convective clouds formation over some eastern and southern areas.
There's a chance of rainfall over some eastern and southern areas due to the formation of convective clouds which may bring about rain.
While the weather department had forecast that rains may hit some parts of the country, it will be humid by night and Monday morning over some Western coastal areas.
Temperatures are also expected to rise today with mercury reaching up to 50℃ in Razeen, Mezaira, Gasyoura, and Al Quaa. Meanwhile, temperatures will reach up to 45℃ and 43℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, but it can go as low as 22℃ in the mountains. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country causing dust.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
