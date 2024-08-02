UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead, chances of blowing dust and sand

File photo used for illustrative purpose

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 7:20 AM Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 7:25 AM

Residents in the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Friday, August 2, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The weather will get cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing over the mountains by the afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country causing dust and sand, the NCM said. Winds could hit at a speed of 10-25kmph up to 40kmph.

The weather department also noted that temperatures will reach up to 43℃ and 42℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and as high as 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.