UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy conditions continue; temperatures to dip

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 7:14 AM

Generally, the UAE can expect a fair to partly day on Monday, August 12, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to the weather department, low clouds will appear over the east coast today.

While the met had forecast that temperatures will dip on Monday, it will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western coastal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures are expected to drop today with mercury dropping up to 46℃ in Mezaira, and 47℃ in Razeen, Al Quaa, and Gasyoura compared to yesterday's 50℃. Meanwhile, temperatures will reach up to 45℃ and 43℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, but it can go as low as 22℃ in the mountains.

Screenshot: NCM website

Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.