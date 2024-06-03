UAE weather: Fair day ahead; humid conditions in some areas

Abu Dhabi is seeing more renters buying their own units, while RAK’s Wynn gaming resort has boosted demand for real estate
The day across the UAE is expected to be fair in general, with low clouds appearing over the East coast on Monday (June 3), according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The weather department on Sunday night issued a yellow alert for fog. The met said the visibility could drop even further over some northern coastal and internal areas from 12.30 am to 08.30 am on Monday.
The weather department noted that temperature will reach up to 39ºC and 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will blow in the country, causing dust during daytime.
The sea will be rough at times during the daytime, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman Sea.
