UAE weather: Fair day ahead; humid conditions in some areas

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 7:19 AM Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 7:23 AM

The day across the UAE is expected to be fair in general, with low clouds appearing over the East coast on Monday (June 3), according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The weather department on Sunday night issued a yellow alert for fog. The met said the visibility could drop even further over some northern coastal and internal areas from 12.30 am to 08.30 am on Monday.

The weather department noted that temperature will reach up to 39ºC and 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively