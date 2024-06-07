UAE weather: Fair day ahead; cloudy conditions in some areas

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 7:17 AM

The UAE can expect a fair day in general on Friday (June 7), according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that clouds will appear eastward by Friday afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas.

The met noted that the temperature will reach up to 47ºC in internal areas. In Gasyoura and Mezaira, the temperature will reach up to 46ºC with the humidity index reaching up to 45 per cent in both areas.

Temperatures will reach up to 42ºC and 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.