UAE weather: Fair day ahead; cloudy conditions expected in some areas

Generally, the UAE can expect a fair day day that could get partly cloudy at times on Tuesday, August 13, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
According to the weather department, it will be cloudy in the eastern and southern areas due to the appearance of low clouds by Tuesday afternoon.
The met noted that there is a slight increase in the temperatures today, with mercury reaching up to 48℃ in Mezaira and Al Quaa, compared to yesterday's 46℃ and 47℃, respectively.
Meanwhile, temperatures will reach up to 46℃ and 47℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, but it can go as low as 22℃ in the mountains.
Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
