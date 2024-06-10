UAE weather: Dusty conditions ahead, chance of rainfall in some areas this afternoon

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 7:12 AM

The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather and sometimes dusty conditions on Monday, June 10, according to the the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that there's a chance of rainfall in some eastern and southern areas in the afternoon, brought about by the formation of convective clouds.

Meanwhile, temperature will reach up to 47ºC in internal areas today. The the humidity index will reach up to 75 per cent and 60 per cent in Mezaira and Gasyoura, respectively.

Temperatures will reach up to 44ºC and 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times, will blow in the country causing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea today.