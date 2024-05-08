E-Paper

UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Temperature expected to touch a maximum of 43ºC in internal areas

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 7:27 AM

Last updated: Wed 8 May 2024, 8:08 AM

The day ahead is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Convective clouds will likely appear with a chance of rainfall over the islands, some western and southern areas.


There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, the NCM has said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The usual wind speed will be 10-25kmph, which may go up to 40kmph in internal areas.

The maximum temperature of 43ºC is expected to be recorded in internal areas.

The maximum and minimum temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be 42ºC and 28ºC, respectively; likewise in Dubai it will be 40ºC and 20ºC, respectively.

The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Web Desk

