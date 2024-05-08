The record-breaking rains disrupted flight operations and caused the cancellation of over 2,000 flights
The day ahead is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Convective clouds will likely appear with a chance of rainfall over the islands, some western and southern areas.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, the NCM has said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The usual wind speed will be 10-25kmph, which may go up to 40kmph in internal areas.
The maximum temperature of 43ºC is expected to be recorded in internal areas.
The maximum and minimum temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be 42ºC and 28ºC, respectively; likewise in Dubai it will be 40ºC and 20ºC, respectively.
The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The record-breaking rains disrupted flight operations and caused the cancellation of over 2,000 flights
Last week, the Dubai Government announced that all operations at Dubai International will be transferred to Al Maktoum International over the next few years
The caracal has now been handed over to a zoo, which will provide the appropriate care and environment for the animal
Developers and community managers conduct free cleaning and repairs for residences, helping areas that have been severely damaged
The attraction's visitor numbers in 2024 are set to surpass last year’s record figures
He pointed out that the ongoing Israel-Gaza war will have economic implications affecting the region
The airport is just about an hour’s drive away from major cities in Dubai
The lab eliminates the need for the traditional time-consuming pack-and-ship approach, prevents samples from being sent out of the country