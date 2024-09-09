E-Paper

UAE warns citizens in US to exercise caution due to tropical storm

The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities

Web Desk
Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 10:53 PM

The UAE has warned its citizens US to exercise caution due to a tropical storm nearing the region.

The Emirates' mission in Houston urged its citizens to be wary of tropical storm Francine which is expected to affect Houston and neighbouring cities.


The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities.

In case of any emergencies, citizens have been urged to contact on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register in the Tawajudi service.

