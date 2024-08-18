UAE warns citizens in Turkey to exercise caution due to forest fires

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM

UAE's embassy in Istanbul has warned its citizens residing in Turkey due to ongoing forest fires in the region.

The UAE mission in Istanbul calls on the citizens of the country residing in Turkey to exercise caution as forest fires are spreading in forest areas. In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The citizens were also advised to take note of the following emergency contact numbers: 0097180024 and 0097180044444. They can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service.