UAE warns citizens in the UK to avoid crowded areas in some cities

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 10:48 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 12:00 AM

UAE's embassy in the UK has warned its citizens residing in the UK to exercise necessary precautions and avoid gathering in crowded areas in some cities.

In case of any emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact on the following numbers: 0097180024 or 0097180044444. They can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service.

Residents are also urged to monitor the social media accounts of the UAE embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.