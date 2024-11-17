UAE warns citizens in Philippines amid Typhoon Man-yi

Photo: Reuters

The UAE Mission in Manila urged citizens in the Philippines to exercise caution due to heavy rains and floods caused by Typhoon Man-yi (Pepito).

The mission also stressed the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities. In emergency cases, citizens can contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

The mission also urged citizens abroad to register for Twajudi service.

