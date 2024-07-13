UAE warns citizens in Bangkok due to heavy rains, floods

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: AFP

The UAE mission in Bangkok calls on the citizens of the country residing in Thailand to exercise caution due to the heavy rains and floods expected in the southeast asian country, especially the coastal areas.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities. The citizens were also advised to take note of the following emergency contact numbers: 0097180024 and 0097180044444.

On Monday, July 8, the UAE mission in Houston also urged the citizens of the country residing in the US to exercise caution as hurricane Beryl was expected to make landfall near Houston that day.