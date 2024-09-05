UAE wants immediate ceasefire in Sudan, says Minister

Though the celestial spectacle can be seen with the naked eye, one would need a telescope to see the rings and moons
The UAE has once again called for an immediate ceasefire in strife-torn Sudan.
In a letter published in The Economist (“Chaos machine”, August 31st), Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, lauded the publication for highlighting the unfolding tragedy in Sudan, describing it as a "sign of growing global disorder" as she stressed for the need to reach an immediate ceasefire in the North African country.
The Minister referred to the role played by the UAE in the recent talks that took place in Switzerland. "The UAE played a constructive role in helping to establish the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan format, which unlocked critical routes for aid deliveries, secured further commitments to protect civilians and developed a proposal for a compliance mechanism to ensure implementation of the Jeddah Declaration, with the objective to secure a ceasefire."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, in the letter, further underlined that the UAE was committed to intensifying diplomatic efforts to protecting all civilians, especially women and children, from all forms of violence, including sexual violence.
She stressed that the UAE has :continued to push for elevating and integrating the perspectives of Sudanese women into recent efforts and talks".
Responding to allegations, the Minister said they were "misdirected" and clarified that "the UAE is not providing weapons or any other support to the Rapid Support Forces or any of the warring parties in Sudan".
"We believe that the only way to achieve peace is through effective diplomacy where the warring parties must reach a full nationwide ceasefire. Only a negotiated settlement and return to a civilian-led government through our collective investment of time, expertise, leverage and humanitarian resources will achieve the momentum needed," the MInister said.
"The humanitarian crisis in Sudan is intolerable, and we remain focused on working towards securing an immediate and urgent ceasefire. Both parties must come to the next round of talks. The people of Sudan deserve our full attention and collective efforts to end this war."
ALSO READ:
Though the celestial spectacle can be seen with the naked eye, one would need a telescope to see the rings and moons
The one-meter asteroid was expected to land near Luzon island in Philippines, according to the European Space Agency
Spreading rumours and fake news is a serious offence in the UAE, with penalties ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh200,000 in fines and imprisonment
Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said the country was working to 'using education as a tool to attract talent at an early age'
The rulers of Sharjah and Ajman offered similar cables of condolences
The winners of each tournament will meet in the Champions League later
The strategy was formulated with reference to the latest National Risk Assessment, which was developed using World Bank Group’s methodology
The Ministry expressed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability