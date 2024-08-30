E-Paper

UAE visa amnesty: Pakistani missions to remain open on Saturday to help overstaying expats

Pakistanis are the second largest expat community in the UAE after the Indian diaspora

by

Waheed Abbas
Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 7:11 PM

Last updated: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 7:18 PM

Pakistani embassy and consulate will remain open tomorrow (Saturday, August 3) to accommodate the rush ahead of the visa amnesty programme announced by the UAE.

“This would be the fourth consecutive Saturday that the Pakistan embassy and consulate are open to cope with the rush and facilitate the community. Hundreds of people turn up every Saturday at the missions to renew their passports and ID cards issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra),” said an embassy spokesperson.


“The Pakistani community in the UAE is informed that the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, will remain open on Saturday, August 31, 2024, for consular services (passport, Nadra and attestation) from 9 am to 12 pm,” said a statement issued by the mission.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A similar statement was also issued by the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, to facilitate the community members in the UAE.

The UAE has announced an amnesty programme beginning September 1 till October 30, 2024. The programme will cover all types of visas, including tourist and expired residency visas.

In order to facilitate amnesty seekers, discounted flight tickets will be offered to people who will leave the country.

There are approximately 1.7 million Pakistani nationals living and working in the UAE, with a majority of them in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. They’re the second largest expat community in the UAE after the Indian diaspora.

More than 230,000 Pakistanis migrated to the UAE in search of greener pastures last year, according to the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment and Overseas Employment Corporation. The UAE was the second top destination for Pakistanis — who accounted for 26.77 per cent of the total number of people who migrated from South Asian countries in 2023.

