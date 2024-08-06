UAE visa amnesty: Expats warned of fake 'registration websites' for illegal residents

KT file photo (taken in 2018 during the amnesty programme) used for illustrative purposes

The Philippine missions in the UAE have warned their kababayan (countrymen) about fake websites giving misleading information on the upcoming visa amnesty that will start on September 1.

The Philippine Embassy said it “has received alarming reports of bogus text messages and e-mails sending links to sites pretending to be the portal for the registration for the amnesty".

“The Philippine Embassy urges everyone to be vigilant in putting sensitive and/or personal information on scrupulous websites. Only give details of your personal information to verified sites,” the mission said, noting that the UAE Government is yet to release the details on the conduct of the two-month visa amnesty programme.

“Please be assured that the embassy will continue to coordinate with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) and agencies concerned. Official advisories/announcements will be conveyed to the public as soon as available,” the Philippine mission added.

During the last amnesty, Khaleej Times reported in November 2018 that the Philippine government released some Dh7.8 million to pay for the exit fees (Dh221 each), lifting of absconding cases (Dh521), and airfares (Dh1,500) of the returning Filipinos. They were also given $100 (Dh365) each (excluding the minors) as "humble welfare assistance".

Smart systems to be used

Plans and procedures for the visa amnesty programme were discussed by immigration officials last week. Smart systems will be deployed to simplify the process.

This will be the fourth amnesty programme by the UAE government since 2007. The last one –six years ago – was supposed to run for only 90 days until October 31, 2018, but the federal government extended the amnesty scheme for two more months until December 31 that year to allow more residency violators to rectify their status or leave the country with no penalties.