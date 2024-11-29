Dubai: No visa amnesty services available during National Day break, says GDRFA

Operations are due to resume on December 4
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai announced on Friday a 4-day break for National Day holiday starting Saturday.
Operations are due to resume on Wednesday, December 4, while emergency services will remain available 24/7 at Dubai International Airport, Terminal 3, it added on X.
Meanwhile, GDRFA has also encouraged those with pending visa violations to regularize their status before the amnesty period ends on December 31.
Last month, The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced the extension of the UAE visa amnesty programme for two months, with the new deadline ending on December 31.
The scheme, which began on September 1, was originally scheduled to conclude on October 31. Thousands of residents have taken advantage of this opportunity to regularise their visa status, with government authorities waiving millions in fines for overstayers.
