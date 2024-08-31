UAE visa amnesty: Abu Dhabi waives health insurance fines for some violators

KT File Photo

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 9:56 PM Last updated: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 10:15 PM

Health insurance fines will be waived for violators of entry and residence rules who have applied to regularise their status, Abu Dhabi's Department of Health announced on Saturday.

As the two-month UAE visa amnesty programme is set to start on Sunday, September 1, those who are staying illegally in the UAE can either regularise their residency status, and stay in the UAE, or leave the country without paying fines.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) previously announced that there would be no overstay fine nor exit fee to be collected. Those who would opt to leave the country will not get an entry ban and they can return to the UAE any time with the right visa.

The ICP also clarified that the amnesty programme covers all types of visas, including tourist and expired residency visas. Those who were born with no documents can also avail of the amnesty and rectify their status.

More details on how to avail the amnesty can be found here.