UAE Vice-President names 3 best, worst govt departments to reduce bureaucracy

The initiative was launched at the end of 2023 to eliminate and reduce bureaucracy
Dubai's Ruler on Sunday announced the results of bureaucracy removal initiative, rating the best and worst government departments.
The leader ranked these organisations on the basis of their performance during the last year, after the launch of the movement to eliminate and reduce bureaucracy at the end of 2023.
The Emirates Post, the Pensions Authority, and the Ministry of Sports were ranked as the three worst entities in reducing bureaucracy.
Meanwhile, the Department of Justice, the Department of State, and the Department of Energy and Infrastructure were ranked the best, having 'excelled in their efforts to combat bureaucracy'.